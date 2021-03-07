Global Endowment Management LP Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,066 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 2.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE GDDY opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75.
GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.
In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
