Global Endowment Management LP Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,066 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 2.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

