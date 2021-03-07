Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

