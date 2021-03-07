Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

