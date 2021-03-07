GINcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $168.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $160,841.59 and $168.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 1,124.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,424.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.37 or 0.03282862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.68 or 0.00370222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.74 or 0.01010900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00364667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00250794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022405 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

