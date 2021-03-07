Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 32 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $596.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $625.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $581.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

