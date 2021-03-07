Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 243,423 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,423 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,063,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

