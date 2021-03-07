Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 12,478 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

