Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average is $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.