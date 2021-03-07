GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GPRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. 272,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.