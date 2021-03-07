Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.72

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.72 and traded as high as C$43.37. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.28, with a volume of 281,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

