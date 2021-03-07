Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 32,647,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 33,184,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Genius Brands International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Genius Brands International by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 129,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

