Genesco (NYSE:GCO) PT Raised to $54.00 at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King upped their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE GCO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

