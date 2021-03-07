General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 542,155 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,700,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 320,473 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.