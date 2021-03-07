Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.78.

GNK opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,219,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,800,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

