Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,219,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,800,605 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.