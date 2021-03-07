Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. Gecina has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $168.16.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

