GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $24.30 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 454,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after buying an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 207,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.