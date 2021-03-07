GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce $194.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.38 million. GasLog posted sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $753.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

