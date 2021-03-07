Gaia’s (GAIA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Gaia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Gaia stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of -74.60, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

