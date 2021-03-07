FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Cut by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.99. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

