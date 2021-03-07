FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TVPKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

