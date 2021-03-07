FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,749,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

