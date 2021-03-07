FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

SEKEY opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.13 and a beta of 1.18. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

