FY2021 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted by William Blair

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

PDCO opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

