FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Issued By Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$49.50 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$49.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.97.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

