Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €43.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($50.96).

FPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €35.75 ($42.06). The company had a trading volume of 20,995 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.02.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.