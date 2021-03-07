FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $287.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

