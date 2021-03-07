Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$920.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

