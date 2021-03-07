Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FRU stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

