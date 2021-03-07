FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.42

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.42 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 259741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,854,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 332,197 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

