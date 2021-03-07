Fox Co. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FOX to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

