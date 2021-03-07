Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Dawson James raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.