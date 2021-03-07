Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fluor by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

