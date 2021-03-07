Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

