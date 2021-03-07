FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

