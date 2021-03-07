FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.