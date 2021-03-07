Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to post sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FPRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,505,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

