First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,164,000 after buying an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,317,000 after buying an additional 1,261,396 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,703,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,260,000.

AIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $4.82 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

