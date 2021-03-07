First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

