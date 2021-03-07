First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
First National Financial stock opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
