First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 428,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 9,526,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.