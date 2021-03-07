First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.
In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE FHN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 9,526,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
