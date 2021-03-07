First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%.

FCRD stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCRD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

