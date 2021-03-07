Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,000. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 4,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

