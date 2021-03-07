Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $15,381,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $4,757,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,732,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

