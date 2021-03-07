Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

