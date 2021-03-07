Financial Counselors Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

