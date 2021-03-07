Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.02 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.