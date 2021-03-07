Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 419.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,692 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

AEP stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

