Financial Comparison: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.98 $92.92 million N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.41 $22.18 million $1.19 14.29

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -381.52% -86.32% -9.62% Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 2 1 0 0 1.33 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 32.43%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

