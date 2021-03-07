Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 351 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $137.40. 3,151,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,623. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $138.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

