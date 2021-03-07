Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $197.96. 412,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

