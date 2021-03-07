Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

TSLA stock traded down $23.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.95. The company had a trading volume of 89,396,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $798.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

